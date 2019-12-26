Two major city of Bowling Green road projects – the multi-phase expansion of Shive Lane and a new connector road for the South Industrial Park – are in the works for 2020.
Work has already started on phase one of the Shive Lane project as Bowling Green city commissioners approved in August a $1.5 million bid from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for phase one of a project that will widen Shive Lane between Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard from two lanes to three. The project includes building a roundabout at Shive Lane and Ken Bale. A sidewalk will also be built on the north side of Shive Lane.
The project aims to increase traffic capacity on the short but often congested stretch of road, city Public Works Director Greg Meredith said.
A new center turn lane “opens up though lanes for people turning left,” he said.
Meredith said there will be some traffic disruptions on the project as it moves toward a May completion date.
The city has started design work on phase two of the project, further widening Shive Lane to three lanes to Middle Bridge Road and adding another roundabout there. The current Shive Lane/Middle Bridge Road “T” intersection is regulated by three stop signs.
The roundabout is planed to be north of the current intersection on land that partly extends into a field.
“We have identified utilities that need to be moved and property that will be needed” for phase two, Meredith said.
He said the construction cost for phase two will be included in the next city budget, with work starting perhaps in the fall and completion by the spring of 2021.
Work on the new Southwest Parkway Connector is also slated to start early in 2020.
In November, commissioners approved a roughly $3 million bid for the road to serve the South Industrial Park. The new road will connect Nashville Road and Russellville Road from the end of Kobe Way at the South Industrial Park. The roughly 5,500-foot-long road will provide more access to the expanding park.
“We will start moving utilities in February and start construction in the spring” with completion in August, Meredith said. “That’s the biggest (2020) project.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to reimburse the cost of the road to the city.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone was awarded the project in November with a bid of $2,954,753, but because the state is still working with the city on some project specifications, the actual cost may exceed that bid. Commissioners approved the Scotty’s bid with the stipulation that it could increase to a maximum of $3.8 million – the amount the state has agreed to reimburse.
Also on tap for 2020 is phase two of downtown streetscape improvements, including extending new sidewalks, planters and bike lanes. The roughly $4 million phase one of the project was completed in November and focused on the area immediately surrounding Fountain Square Park. Phase two will extend those improvements to the adjacent blocks and is currently in the design phase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.