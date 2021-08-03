A Bowling Green man convicted in connection with a fatal drug overdose was denied a bid for early release Tuesday.
Scott Bernauer, 50, is serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Joshua Kinkade, 32, from an overdose Nov. 22, 2019.
Bernauer and two other people, Stephanie Silvano and Tracy Boyd, were indicted on a number of criminal counts connected to Kinkade’s death and the death of Matthew Dobring, 38, from an overdose on Nov. 24, 2019.
Silvano pleaded guilty to a count or reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. Boyd took his case to trial and was found guilty of engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender, receiving 30 years.
Bernauer sought early release through a motion for shock probation.
Under state law, a defendant convicted of a crime who is eligible to receive shock probation must file a motion within 30 to 180 days of the date of their conviction.
Shock probation is a form of early release available to defendants convicted of lower-level offenses, particularly young or first-time offenders.
In Warren Circuit Court on Tuesday, Bernauer’s attorney, Taylor Broderick, argued for shock probation for her client, saying that he had limited previous criminal history and provided crucial testimony to help convict Boyd at trial.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner opposed shock probation, arguing that Bernauer’s six-year sentence in exchange for his truthful testimony was a fair offer from the prosecution.
Bernauer was not present for the hearing, as he is among a group of Warren County Regional Jail inmates living in a unit where movement has been suspended because of exposure to COVID-19.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson denied the motion, ultimately ruling that granting shock probation to Bernauer would depreciate the serious nature of Bernauer’s crimes.
“It’s not what he was doing, it’s the ease with which he was doing it,” Wilson said in describing Bernauer’s offenses.
At Boyd’s trial, Bernauer testified that he helped carry packages to Silvano from the apartment of Boyd’s uncle in exchange for money he brought back to Boyd, ran various errands for Boyd and served as a lookout for police.
Bernauer was arrested after law enforcement officers investigating Kinkade’s death set up a controlled drug buy with the help of a cooperating source.
Silvano told law enforcement that Boyd was her source of heroin after she was arrested in the investigation.
