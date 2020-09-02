Bowling Green will welcome its first new mayor in a decade in 2021 after Bruce Wilkerson’s announcement Tuesday that he was withdrawing his bid for reelection to deal with heath issues.
The news of his withdrawal was met with well wishes for his health and praise for his leadership from other local leaders.
A former Bowling Green police officer, Wilkerson was first elected mayor in 2011 in a special election against current Commissioner Joe Denning. He has ran unopposed since.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said Wilkerson’s leadership has been essential for the unprecedented growth the city has seen in the past decade.
Bunch called Wilkerson an “ethical, caring leader who has made a tremendous impact. I couldn’t speak more highly of Bruce.”
He said the incentives the city has offered to new and expanding businesses during Wilkerson’s tenure and the cooperative nature of the relationship between city and county government have been a catalyst for business and population growth and the envy of most communities.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash has often found himself on the opposite side of issues with Wilkerson.
“We agree more often than we disagree,” Nash said, “but I don’t want anyone to be ill. I care for Bruce Wilkerson (and) I am saddened to see him go under these conditions.”
Nash said he has “a good working relationship” with the mayor and both have been working for a better community.
While their “approaches are very different, we both want the best for Bowling Green,” Nash said.
He said he was “shocked” when he began getting text messages about Wilkerson’s decision Tuesday.
Wilkerson made his withdrawal announcement at City Hall, saying it was caused by “a prior health condition I need to take some time to deal with.”
Wilkerson said he felt “in his gut” it was the right move. He plans to serve out his term, which expires at the end of the year.
Wilkerson said he wanted to withdraw in time for his name to be taken off the November ballot. Wilkerson on Tuesday endorsed the only mayoral candidate on the ballot, Todd Alcott.
Alcott is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and current JROTC teacher at Warren East High School who finished second among three candidates in the 2018 Republican primary for the 20th District state representative seat now held by Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green.
At least one write-in candidate, Tom Morris, is also vying for the mayoral spot.
“It’s sad,” Commissioner Sue Parrigin said of Wilkerson’s withdrawal. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Bruce. His conservative values and concern for the community is unmatched.
“I look forward to working with Mr. Alcott and hope we can continue to grow Bowling Green,” she said.
“Bruce and I are real close,” said Denning, also a former police officer. “I think he has done a tremendous job for the city of Bowling Green. I think he is one of the best mayors we’ve had – he’s dedicated to the city of Bowling Green and all of our citizens.”
Denning echoed other leaders in saying Wilkerson’s health should be his priority.
“The main thing is his health,” Denning said. “I want him to do well.”
wilkerson was a douchebag. Anyone acceoting his endorsement must be a douchebag. I'll be voting against whomever this douchebag alcott is
