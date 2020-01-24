Bowling Green police are on the scene of an apparent shooting at the O'Charley's restaurant on Scottsville Road.
Emergency vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the restaurant following the reported shooting that occurred at about 10 p.m.
Gary Winthrope told the Daily News he was inside the restaurant at the time an argument began at another table: "I heard like a lot of vulgar curse words. People were trying to deescalate the situation but they were too late. It's really upsetting."
Winthrope said the altercation ultimately moved outside the building.
"I heard two shots," he said. "I couldn’t believe it. I mean, stuff like that only happens in movies.”
The Daily News has reporters on the scene and is updating this story as details emerge.
