A 19-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Bowling Green, leading to the arrest of a 20-year-old man on murder and burglary charges.
Holden Heath, 19, was shot in the chest at about 8 p.m. Friday night at an apartment in the 2000 block of Torridge Avenue and died later at a hospital, according to a news release issued Saturday morning by the Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD detectives determined that Nathanael M. Nevarez, 20, was a suspect in the shooting and contacted him at an apartment in the 600 block of Jackson Street and arrested him on a parole warrant. Police believe that Nevarez forced his way into the Torridge Avenue apartment and shot Holden, but did not release any information about a possible motive.
Nevarez is in the Warren County Regional Jail on murder and first-degree murder charges. The jail's online records identify him as Nathanael Nevarez-Mieses.
