Police are investigating the Monday night shooting of an Allen County woman.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Highland Church Road residence in Amos regarding a report of a woman with a gunshot wound and found Dustie Burton, 38, of Scottsville, with a wound to her upper body. Burton was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from ongoing domestic issues involving Burton’s family and her husband, John Paul Burton, according to the sheriff’s office.
John P. Burton, 29, of Scottsville, was arrested on warrants unrelated to the shooting, which remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
