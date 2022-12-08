A man wanted in connection with a shooting that took place last month was arrested Thursday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas Price, 40, of Auburn, was arrested early Thursday morning in Bowling Green after a brief foot pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.
Price was named as a suspect in a Nov. 29 shooting that occurred on Haley Price Road near the Warren-Logan county line.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the gunshot victim, who had been shot in the head, at The Medical Center and learned that Price brandished a shotgun during a disturbance.
The gunshot victim was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for further treatment.
Subsequent investigation led deputies to a residence on West 13th Avenue early Thursday in an effort to locate Price.
Deputies saw a man matching Price's description on the front porch of the house, and the man fled through the house out the back door after noticing law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.
Price was arrested after a short foot pursuit and arrested on charges that included first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense) and resisting arrest.
