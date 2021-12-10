Joseph Bratcher and his brother, Hunter Logsdon, made their way up and down the aisles of Meijer, selecting a number of goodies bound to provide fun well after the holiday season has passed.
As Joseph, 17, decided between a gaming headset and a Spider-Man Playstation 5 video game, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jonathan Biven waited, cart at the ready.
Joseph and Hunter were part of a group of 47 children who were at Meijer on Thursday evening for KSP's annual Shop with a Trooper event.
Troopers and dispatchers from KSP Post 3 were paired with children from families in need, helping them pick out toys, clothing and other things to ensure a happy holiday.
During the shopping spree, Biven got to know the two brothers a little better, saying that Joseph's desire for a new pair of shoes to wear to his job at Cook-Out impressed him.
"I think it's pretty revealing of his character that he wanted work shoes," Biven said.
The brothers were able to forge a connection with Biven as well.
"All I know is this guy is awesome," Joseph said.
Trooper Daniel Priddy said the children who take part in Shop with a Trooper come largely from families that troopers have met over the course of the year while responding to calls.
Social workers and school family resource centers also recommend children for the event.
"We're always wanting to do something for the community and this is one of the best things we can do," Priddy said. "We try to do this as a way to give back to families and help make their Christmas a little better."
Shop with a Trooper has been a holiday tradition at KSP Post 3 for several years, and it took place last year in a modified fashion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, KSP employees came to Meijer to shop for toys and other items that were later delivered to the homes of children who had been selected for the program.
"You don't want to go a year without helping kids out," Priddy said.
This year families were treated to a dinner provided by Chik-Fil-A just before shopping, and in addition to toys, children were provided with some winter clothing and food collected through KSP's Cram the Cruiser campaign.
The event is made possible in part by financial support from several community sponsors.
The opportunity to make a connection with children and create happy memories brought a handful of retired KSP troopers to Meijer on Thursday to shop.
"This is something that sticks with us, especially after you retire," Priddy said.