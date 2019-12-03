Shop with a Trooper, the annual event that brings Christmas to children in need, is returning Dec. 12, and donation time for the event is in full swing.
“What we do is bring 30 to 35 kids that wouldn’t have much of anything for Christmas and we shop with them,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, public relations officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green. “Each kid gets a trooper and we shop with them. We get them some warm clothing like jackets and coats and some shoes. We try to put a food basket together for them as well.”
There are numerous ways to donate, Priddy said.
“They can come by the office or if they run into a trooper on the road they can give them a check,” Priddy said. “We have a GoFundMe page set up also.”
Priddy said the monetary donations determine how many children can be shopped for this holiday season.
“Monetary donations allow us to serve more children and provides the ability for us to spend more on them annually,” Priddy said. “Without support, this program would not be possible. We appreciate any contribution toward this cause.”
Donations can be made at the KSP Post 3 office at 3119 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.
To donate online, visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/post-3-shop-with-a-trooper.
Other local businesses are also taking donations to go toward the Shop with a Trooper event.
Larry’s Pizza of Bowling Green will host a Dust-a-Thon, which features professional eater and KSP Trooper Bartley Weaver from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At the Dust-a-Thon, Weaver will eat as many slices of large buffet pizzas as he can in 30 minutes. Each large buffet pizza has 12 slices.
Donors can make a pledge per slice or a flat donation.
– For more information, visit Facebook Events and search for “1st Annual Dust-A-Thon: Benefitting KSP Shop With A Trooper.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.