Police investigating a reported gunshot in Cave City arrested two people Saturday.
According to the Cave City Police Department, two officers responded to Budget Inn regarding a shot fired.
Police viewed surveillance footage from the area that showed a man retrieve a handgun from his jacket pocket and hand the firearm to a woman who shot a round across North Dixie Highway toward Eastland Court in the direction of a residential area, according to police.
Officers were able to identify the people in the video due to previous complaints and arrested Stephanie Wilson on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and Patrick Valentour on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity.
A 9 mm handgun was located inside the couple's room, according to police.
