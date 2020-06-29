A Louisville man was arrested Sunday after city police received calls of shots fired at a house on Cherry Way.
According to an arrest citation, a witness reported to the Bowling Green Police Department that a gray Audi stopped in the 200 block of Cherry Way and someone fired six or seven shots at a house on the street from inside the vehicle before turning onto Morgantown Road.
Police found two shell casings at the scene and several bullet holes in the siding and windows of the house. No one was inside the house and there were no injuries, the citation said.
Police located a vehicle on Russellville Road matching witnesses' description and stopped it Sunday.
The driver, Prince McCray, 32, of Louisville, was detained and police found a handgun in the vehicle, along with ammunition matching the shell casings at Cherry Way.
McCray said he was in the area of Cherry Way before being stopped, his arrest citation said.
McCray was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm across a public road.
He was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $7,500 cash bond.
