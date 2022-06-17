Shots fired at house, two charged with attempted murder JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two juveniles were arrested after several shots were fired at a home on Plum Springs Road, police said.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired complaint shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, arriving at a residence in the 1700 block of Plum Springs Road.Deputies saw numerous bullet holes to the exterior of the home and found several spent .223 shell casings in the road and front yard, the sheriff's office said. Several family members were in the home when the shots were fired, according to WCSO.Through investigation, law enforcement identified two male juveniles as suspects, located them and arrested them on a count of attempted murder and other charges. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juvenile Charge Criminal Law Law Road Attempted Murder Office Shot Casing Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man sentenced to 12 years for double-fatality crashWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWKU to build fieldhouse, upgrade Houchens-Smith StadiumCity to extend Southern Queen's reignDaniel "Danny" W. MontgomeryLarry Richard RicheyPatsy Marie JonesProsecutor: Hart man sentenced to 60 years groomed childrenBG man accused of sexually abusing woman who called for apartment repairLarry N. Flowers Sr. Images Videos State News Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale Former Kentucky basketball player, analyst Mike Pratt dies Volunteers to gather to clean up Kentucky River on Saturday Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina Trump endorses Cameron's bid for governor in Kentucky National News US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale Louisiana asks Supreme Court to delay mostly Black district AP News Summary at 2:05 p.m. EDT Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods POLITICAL NEWS Youngkin budget changes focus of 1-day legislative session White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots Jill Biden: 'It's up to Congress to act' on gun safety laws Race factors into Dem runoff for Georgia secretary of state Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView