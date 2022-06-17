Two juveniles were arrested after several shots were fired at a home on Plum Springs Road, police said.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired complaint shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, arriving at a residence in the 1700 block of Plum Springs Road.

Deputies saw numerous bullet holes to the exterior of the home and found several spent .223 shell casings in the road and front yard, the sheriff's office said.

Several family members were in the home when the shots were fired, according to WCSO.

Through investigation, law enforcement identified two male juveniles as suspects, located them and arrested them on a count of attempted murder and other charges.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.