A Glasgow man was arrested after reportedly shooting at a car carrying his wife and two other people.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a Dripping Springs Road address at 2:24 p.m. Monday after a man reported that his wife had stolen his vehicle and attempted to run over him.
As deputies traveled to Dripping Springs Road, they learned that Glasgow Police Department officers were with the vehicle on Sandy Lane, and the vehicle had been struck by multiple gunshots.
Deputies made contact at Dripping Springs Road with Stephen J. Tang Jr., 33, of Glasgow, who said he had stepped in front of the vehicle in an effort to stop it, but his wife drove around him into the yard and kept traveling on the road.
Tang then fired a handgun at the back of the vehicle multiple times, and one man was injured by broken glass from the rear window, according to the sheriff's office.
Another man in the car and Tang's wife were not injured, according to the sheriff's office.
Tang was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, a count of attempted murder (domestic violence) and tampering with physical evidence.
Tang was placed in Barren County Corrections Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
