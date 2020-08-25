A disturbance in Edmonson County in which shots were reportedly fired resulted in the arrest of a Bowling Green man on multiple charges.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office, deputies made contact early Tuesday with Jay J. Norris, 49, on North Alexander Creek Road regarding the disturbance and found him to be in possession of two pill bottles, one of which contained suspected methamphetamine and the other containing an unknown substance.
Deputies received consent to search the property and found a loaded revolver, a loaded Glock pistol, marijuana and suspected gabapentin, according to the sheriff’s office. Bullet holes in the home matching the description of events from the domestic disturbance were also found.
Norris was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
