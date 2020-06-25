A meeting between an estranged couple to exchange their child resulted in gunshots and led to the arrest of two people early Thursday in Barren County.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, Marquitta Lessenberry, 35, and Christopher Thomason, 27, both of Glasgow, met at Minit Mart in Temple Hill with Lessenberry's estranged husband to conduct a child exchange.
After the husband got into his vehicle following the exchange, Thomason approached the vehicle and pointed a gun at him, leading the husband to open the door, striking Thomason, the sheriff's office said.
Lessenberry then approached the vehicle and pulled a handgun from a holster, pointing the gun at the husband as he was about to leave the parking lot. Lessenberry then fired a shot in the direction of the vehicle but missed, according to the sheriff's office.
Lessenberry and Thomason were later located at their residence by deputies executing a search warrant.
Lessenberry was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomason was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomason is in Barren County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond, while Lessenberry is jailed under a $50,000 cash bond.
They were both scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Barren District Court.
