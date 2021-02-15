Police responding to a disturbance remained on the scene as a woman reportedly barricaded herself inside an apartment and fired gunshots.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers were called to North Pointe Apartments, 141 Bristow Road, at 11:22 p.m. Sunday regarding a suicide threat.
Police received information that a person was armed with a firearm and had fired a shot during a disturbance.
While police were on the scene, the woman barricaded herself inside the apartment and several more shots were fired from inside the residence, according to BGPD.
Members of the BGPD Hostage Negotiation Team resolved the situation without further incident, and Heather Eastham was taken to an area hospital for an unknown medical reason, according to BGPD.
After being cleared from the hospital, Eastham will be taken to the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, BGPD said.
