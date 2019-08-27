Shower chances will remain isolated Tuesday morning, before increasing in coverage thanks a passing cold front this afternoon into early evening. High pressure will turn winds out of the northwest behind the front tonight, opening the door for beautiful weather to take over for the last half of the workweek. Temperatures will hold between the low and mid-80s under mostly sunny skies, with humidity values remaining rather comfortable for this time of year. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 82˚/Low 67˚ Scattered PM Showers
- Wednesday: High 81˚/Low 64˚ Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 83˚/Low 58˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 84˚/Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 86˚/Low 61˚ Mostly Sunny
