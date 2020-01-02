Simon & Garfunkel fans will have a chance to hear their favorite songs from the prominent duo as the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center plays host to “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” tells how two musicians from Queens went on to become one of the world’s most successful music duos of all time.
With video projection, lighting effects and a live band, the show features classic Simon & Garfunkel hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer” and “The Sound of Silence.”
“We are excited for it,” said Rob Hankins, vice president and chief of external affairs at SKyPAC. “This is going to be something to start our new year and start out strong with this show. It is certainly a recognizable name that people would associate with. I hope it is something that will resonate with a lot of people.”
For George Clements, playing the role of Paul Simon brings a lot of memories.
“I grew up in a musical family,” Clements said. “My parents were both ‘folkies’ in the ’70s, so I had all the Simon & Garfunkel records in my house. I listened to that music growing up a lot and when I started playing guitar when I was 10, some of the very first songs were Simon & Garfunkel songs.
“It was kind of deep in my psyche and as a songwriter myself, Paul Simon was always one of my idols,” Clements said.
While taking a hiatus from touring with his bluegrass band, Lonely Heartstring Band, Clements was looking for work in the fall when a former teacher from Berklee College of Music contacted him about the casting call for “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.”
“I went down to New York, auditioned for the part and that’s how I got the gig,” Clements said.
Clements said the fear of being an imitator set in.
“In a way, the show isn’t trying to be them. It is trying to bring their music to life in the best way possible,” he said. “It is definitely an honor to be in that role and sing these songs because I hold Paul Simon and these songs in such high regard, so I feel very honored.”
Preparing for the role was enjoyable for Clements.
“I found out I got the gig in mid-July, and then in August, I got the set list and then I got to work learning all the songs,” he said. “I knew about 15 of the 30 songs already, so that was good. There were some deeper cuts that I was a little less familiar with. I really enjoyed woodshedding these songs.”
By the time Clements showed up for full band practices, he felt prepared for all of the songs performed.
Clements said the show is crafted into two parts with the first half detailing the start of the musicians’ career in New York and travels through their albums in sequential order with brief narration in between each song giving updates about what was happening in the duo’s lives.
The second half of the show brings the era of the albums “Bookends,” released in 1968, and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” released in 1970. The show ends with their 1982 reunion album, “The Concert in Central Park.”
Clements will play Simon until Jan. 23. After that he will begin touring again with his band.
Seattle native Andrew Wade will play the role of Art Garfunkel.
Wade is now a New York-based actor and musician and has performed around the world.
– Tickets can be purchased by visiting theskypac.com/events/the-simon-garfunkel-story.
