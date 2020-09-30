Sam Northern, a school library media specialist in Simpson County, is among nine semifinalists for the state’s top educator award – Kentucky’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
“I am extremely honored to be named a semifinalist for Teacher of the Year. Kentucky is teeming with educators who give students, and teachers like me, guidance, support and inspiration. In the future, I hope more and more young people will aspire to become teachers,” Northern told the Daily News in an email.
Northern, who teaches at Simpson Elementary School in Franklin, is also one of 24 educators across the state who were named 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award Winners as part of the contest, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Valvoline, which sponsors the Teacher Achievement Awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs, will present the 24 recipients of the Teacher Achievement Award with a cash prize and certificate during a virtual awards ceremony in October.
To advance in the Teacher of the Year award competition, each of the semifinalists will undergo a classroom lesson review and interview, resulting in the naming of the 2021 elementary, middle school and high school teachers of the year.
The semifinalist with the highest cumulative score will be named the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, according to the Kentucky Department of Education. That individual will go on to represent Kentucky in the 2021 National Teacher of the Year competition.
Northern is in his second to last year of the WKU Educational Leadership Doctoral Program and is also seeking an endorsement in Gifted and Talented Education, and certification for supervisor of instruction, according to a WKU news release. Northern has earned two degrees from WKU – a bachelor’s in business management in 2008 and a master’s in library media education in 2014.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.