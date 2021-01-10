A man died Saturday evening after his car was struck by a train in Simpson County, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green.
Eric L. Webb, 23, of Franklin, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Peden Mill Road in Simpson County, a news release from KSP said the preliminary investigation showed.
Webb's vehicle approached a railroad crossing with crossing gates down. Webb attempted to drive around the crossing gate but was unable to clear the intersection before being struck by a CSX train, according to the release. KSP was notified at 6:21 p.m. by the Simpson County Sheriff's Department.
Webb was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County coroner.
The investigation continues, and no further information was available Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.