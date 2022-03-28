More than 125 manholes and 43,000 feet of waterlines will be replaced in Simpson County after Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $682,076 to the county and the city of Franklin through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program.
As part of Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, the Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
About $250 million was appropriated in the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.
“Kentucky families deserve clean water – a basic human right – as well as access to safe and well-maintained roads, educational opportunities and support when they need help,” Beshear said in a news release. “Today’s investments show what we can accomplish when we put our values into action.”
In Simpson County on Thursday, Coleman awarded $501,902 to the city of Franklin to rehabilitate more than 125 manholes and replace waterlines along Morgantown Road and U.S. 31-W North. A total of $180,174 was awarded to the Simpson County Water District to replace 43,000 feet of waterlines and improve service to 93 households.
The Barren River Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said the infrastructure improvements are important due to recent growth in the county.
“We are very thankful to be awarded that money,” Barnes said. “Obviously, it helps us get a product to residents of the county in a better fashion. It’s a big deal to be able to replace this line without having to use your own money. Getting this may free up some money to do some extra extensions we were looking at doing.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the funding will ensure cleaner drinking water for a number of residents, commercial businesses and restaurants.
“The city of Franklin is growing at a rapid pace and the improvements to our water and wastewater system are vital to our community,” Dixon said. “The funds from the Better Kentucky Plan will allow the city of Franklin to replace over 4,600 feet of water lines and 130 manholes to provide a cleaner environment in our community.”
More than $152 million has been awarded to grantees in the Cleaner Water Program since the call for projects was announced June 1 of last year.
Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local area development districts and area water management councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.