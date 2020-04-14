A second person in Simpson County has died due to the coronavirus, according to Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.
Barnes posted on social media Tuesday afternoon to ask people to "pray for this family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."
No further details were provided about the person. It is the county's second virus-related death since 90-year-old Goldie Mae Freeman died March 30.
The death was included in a new release Tuesday from the Barren River District Health Department, increasing the death toll in its eight-county region to three. The department also confirmed eight additional confirmed cases in its area, bringing the region's total to 136.
Those 136 cases include 52 in Warren County, 45 in Butler County, 17 in Simpson County, eight in Logan County, seven in Edmonson County, six in Barren County and one in Hart County. Metcalfe County has no confirmed cases.
During his daily briefing Tuesday in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 177 additional coronavirus cases in the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total to 2,210.
He also reported 11 more virus-related fatalities, which increased the death toll in Kentucky to 115.
– This story will be updated.
