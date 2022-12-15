There are marks in Brenda and Jackie Dillard’s front yard where cars have run off the U.S. 31W roadway, crossed the ditch and crashed.
Dean Herndon’s wife has been hit twice – or maybe three times, he can’t remember – trying to turn out of her driveway onto U.S. 31W at the edge of Simpson County.
The stretch of U.S. 31W that runs through Simpson and Warren counties is mostly a narrow, two lane road with narrow shoulders that is plagued with traffic congestion, delays and frequent accidents due to the lack of turn lanes.
The road is the primary non-interstate north-south route linking Franklin and Bowling Green. In 2021, it served an estimated 8,200 vehicles per day.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Kentucky Highway Plan has been working to widen it, section by section, to reduce safety hazards and prepare for the area’s projected growth.
One phase of the highway plan, starting at Warren County’s Dillard Road and widening the road to five lanes, is wrapping up, said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3 public information officer. Another section beginning where that section ends, heading south through Woodburn and ending in Simpson County, is on deck.
Tuesday night, KYTC representatives held a public meeting about a third phase, involving a three-mile section of U.S. 31W from KY 1008 to Reasonover Drive in Simpson County that is bordered by a mixture of agriculture, industrial and residential developments.
The project will add a continuous two-way-left-turn-lane to the current two travel lanes running in opposite directions, as well as widen shoulders to eight feet. The three lane project will be able to support a much higher traffic load – 18,000 vehicles per day.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said that this project is necessary in light of the community’s current and projected growth.
“We have to think about preparing 10, 15, 20, 30 years down the road,” Dixon said.
Public meeting attendees were asked to examine three design alternatives and submit their suggestions by answering a provided survey.
The first alternative would widen the road symmetrically, meaning an equal amount of widening would occur to the west and the east. The second alternative would only widen to the west, and the third would only widen to the east.
“If we go to right side, certain properties will be impacted; if we go to the left side, certainly properties will be impacted that won’t be if we did it on the other side,” Watt said. “There’s also a monetary difference.”
The first alternative, the symmetrical option, is the cheapest, at an estimated $17.1 million for combined right-of-way, utilities and construction costs. Alternative two, the west widening option, is the most expensive, at an estimated $23.1 million. The price tag for alternative three, the east widening option, is $20.2 million.
A significant portion of the cost differences is determined by which properties and utilities would have to be brought and relocated in each case.
Brenda Dillard said that she would prefer to widen on the east side because she lives in front of the water tower on the west side of the roadway and “our house is too close to the road now.”
Dillard is glad that the project is finally set into motion, though.
“They proposed this 20 years ago. They said they were going to do it, but they never did,” she said. “Two years ago when they said they were going to do it, I thought, ‘Well, they’ll never do it again because they’ve said that before.’ ”
Nevertheless, the project won’t actually be completed until 2029 or later, according to Stewart Lich, project engineer.
The next step is to officially decide which alternative to use, he said. By 2024, the team plans to have a final design. Right of way funds totaling $1.6 million are included in KYTC’s FY25 and FY26 budgets so that the project team can acquire any properties needed based on the final design.
Similarly, a total of $4 million in utility relocation funds are included in the FY27 and FY28 budgets. Construction costs have not been set aside in the budget yet, but they are expected to appear in FY29, Lich said.
“We’re looking at probably five to six years before we start utility relocation and you actually see anything happening on the ground,” he said.
Jerry Travelstead has lived in the area for decades with his friend and former Berry Global co-worker Dean Herndon. Travelstead said that they often drove along U.S. 31W from Franklin to Bowling Green six or seven days a week, and completely understand the need for this project.
Travelstead prefers the symmetrical option because of the potential impact on residences and businesses near the road.
“From what I’ve seen so far, I think alternative 1 is going to be the best one,” he said. “There won’t be as many heartaches.”
Watt said that while the project team can’t promise that the most popular option will win, the community feedback is crucial.
“A lot of it depends on money and engineering and property impacts, but we certainly do our best,” he said. “And the community can give valuable feedback, because they live out here, they work out here, they drive through this area.”