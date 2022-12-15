Members of the public attend meeting on U.S. 31W road widening
Attendees of a Simpson County public meeting look at preliminary design maps Tuesday before offering input on which of three alternatives they prefer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s next phase of the U.S. 31W road widening project in Simpson County.

 SARAH MICHELS/smichels@bgdailynews.com

There are marks in Brenda and Jackie Dillard’s front yard where cars have run off the U.S. 31W roadway, crossed the ditch and crashed.

