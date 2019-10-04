The Simpson County Fire Department extinguished a wildfire Wednesday covering about 10 acres of harvested cornfield, an overgrown fence row and a forested area with a few sinkholes at 1184 Hardison Road in Woodburn.
“We believe it started from a gentleman who was bush-hogging some corn stubble,” Simpson County Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said. “We were there for five hours trying to get it under control.”
It was one of the first fires of the official fall wildfire hazard season, but the state has already been battling flames for weeks because of the recent record-breaking drought and heat.
In September, the Kentucky Division of Forestry responded to 109 wildfires that burned 1,765 acres. Smaller wildfires were controlled by local fire departments. Last September, the state recorded two fires and a total of six acres burned.
Last month was the third-hottest and fourth-driest September on record for Bowling Green and could break or approach the state record for the hottest and driest September. (It’s still being calculated.)
The statewide drought could worsen an already problematic trend of wildfires during the fall.
“Typically we’ll have an increase in the number of fires generally due to the drought weather associated with that fall fire hazard season,” Goodrum said. “We still have issues with people burning during the burn ban.”
In the Barren River region, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe counties have level 2 drought declarations, which indicate substantial agricultural losses, diminished stream flows in small streams and rivers and increases in the occurrence of wildfires. Allen, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties have level 1 declarations, which indicate moderate to severe drought conditions affecting soil moisture and vegetative health, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
During the fall forest fire hazard season, which runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, it is illegal to burn between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.
Wildfires release particulate matter and toxic gases like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides. These pollutants pose threats to human health and ecosystems.
Smoke exposure or breathing with an inhalation range can cause numerous health problems, including reduced lung function, bronchitis, exacerbated asthma and premature death. Air pollution is exacerbated by heat, according to the World Health Organization.
