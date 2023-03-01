In 2022, 96.8% of Franklin-Simpson High School’s 736 students were enrolled in at least one career and technical educational program, according to the Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card.
In addition to algebra and English, FSHS students might learn about horticulture and plant science, culinary and food services, welding or pre-nursing.
Upon graduation, 36.4% of FSHS students go straight into a career field and 29.1% embark on some work-school combination, according to the KDE data.
Last year, Simpson County Schools got $4,033,400 to renovate the vocational education center at FSHS, to include new spaces for nursing and technology students.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear retroactively presented the award to the school district, alongside other Simpson County funding for travel tourism marketing, cleaner water projects and nonprofit pandemic recovery assistance.
FSHS joined 23 other local area vocational centers that received funds in the General Assembly’s 2022 budget.
“Vocational centers pioneer the path for alternative education for those who decide that a four-year institution is not the next step in their educational career,” said Rep. Shawn McPherson, R-Scottsville, in a news release.
“While a traditional four-year college advances professional development of many in the commonwealth, it is exciting to see an alternative for those wishing to pursue a trade.”
Beshear presented $145,640 to Simpson County Tourism Commission, which Executive Director Amy Ellis said would be used to advertise on a larger scale, launch a wayfinding signage campaign and go to more consumer travel shows.
“The ARPA funds have opened many doors for Simpson County Tourism,” Ellis said in an email. “...We are utilizing the funds to integrate a system that will enable tourism to see where our travelers are coming from and which attractions they are visiting while they are in Simpson County.”
The City of Franklin and the Simpson County Water District received $1,190,231 to make water system improvements that will contribute to the quality and accessibility of clean water in the county.
Finally, Beshear presented half a dozen Simpson County nonprofits with funding they received last year through the Non-Profit Assistance Fund. The $328,615 aided in pandemic recovery at a time when many nonprofits were unable to fundraise in their usual ways.
The Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson and the Simpson County Literacy Center both received $100,000 in 2022. Dana Patterson, the literacy center’s executive director, said that the funds made a huge difference, allowing the center to continue serving its students for free despite a budget “severely” impacted by the pandemic.
The Simpson County Literacy Center offers English classes for non-native speakers, GED preparation and basic digital skill training. Patterson said that those who complete 100 hours of study can earn up to $10,000 more in annual income.
She added that 22% of Kentuckians are at or below a 1st grade literacy level, and children with parents at low literacy levels are more likely to have low literacy themselves.
“It breaks the cycle,” Patterson said.
The remaining funds were divided between the Simpson County Historical Society, St. Mary’s Parish, Habitat for Humanity and the Franklin-Simpson Educational Coalition.