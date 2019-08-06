A fatal shooting Monday night in Simpson County led to an arrest.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a 911 hangup call around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 513 Brevard St.
At that address, officers located Tipton C. Gamble on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Gamble, 42, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at The Medical Center in Franklin.
Samuel Bernett Allen, 43, of Franklin, was identified by police as a suspect and arrested on a count of first-degree manslaughter.
No bond or court date had been set, according to information on the Simpson County Detention Center's website.
