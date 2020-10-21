An undercover investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a Simpson County man on multiple charges accusing him of child sexual exploitation.
Daniel Ray Estes, 20, of Franklin, is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 17 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Kentucky State Police said its Electronic Crimes Branch began an investigation after discovering Estes had been sharing images online of child sexual exploitation. A search warrant was executed Wednesday at a Franklin residence, and computer equipment was seized for forensic examination.
