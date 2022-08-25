A Simpson County man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to multiple sex offenses.
Kenyon Isaac Cole, 27, of Franklin, was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or victim younger than 18), first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The sheriff's office said the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began last month.
While deputies served the arrest warrant on Cole at his Rapids Road residence, Cole fled from the apartment and was later found, with the assistance of the Franklin Police Department and an FPD police dog, in a closet within the common area of the apartment building, according to an arrest citation.
Cole held the door shut and refused repeated orders to come out of the closet, the arrest citation said.
A deputy kicked in the closet door, leading to Cole's forcible removal from the closet, according to the citation.
Cole was additionally charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Cole was due to appear Thursday in Simpson District Court for arraignment on all charges.
This is Cole's second arrest within a month on allegations of sexual assault.
On July 29, Cole was arrested on two counts of third-degree sodomy and failure to notify the department of transportation of address change.
The arrest was based on a report from a neighbor, who informed the sheriff's office that Cole's wife allegedly caught Cole performing oral sex on a 14-year-old juvenile girl, according to an arrest citation.
A preliminary hearing in Simpson District Court is set in that case for Tuesday.
Cole is in the Simpson County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond, according to the sheriff's office.
