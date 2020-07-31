A Simpson County man was arrested Thursday on multiple sex offenses after an investigation by the Simpson County Sheriff's Office.
Joshua Michael Hamby, 29, of Franklin, was charged with six counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), six counts of incest (victim less than 12 years of age) and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), according to the sheriff's office.
The charges stem from an investigation that was opened July 20.
Hamby is in Simpson County Detention Center under a $250,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.