A Simpson County man was arrested Monday after police searching his vehicle during a traffic stop found suspected methamphetamine in a glasses case.
South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents assisted the Simpson County Sheriff's Office during a stop of a 1991 GMC pickup truck for traffic violations.
According to the task force, law enforcement noticed signs of criminal activity and asked for permission to search the vehicle, driven by Christopher King, 41, of Franklin.
After being given consent to search, agents found about 18 grams of suspected meth, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the task force said.
King was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.