A Simpson County man suspected of taking part in a home invasion was arrested Sunday in Franklin.
Cedric R. Hill-Monger, 29, of Franklin, was served with a warrant charging him with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third-degree criminal mischief.
The Franklin Police Department said the arrest stemmed from a Dec. 7 incident at a North High Street address in which an intruder wearing dark clothing and a mask kicked in the door of the residence and assaulted a person in the living room.
Two other people joined in the fight to stop the intruder.
During the assault, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at one of the people in the residence before using it to strike another person multiple times, causing several cuts.
One victim was treated at The Medical Center in Franklin for injuries. A victim identified Hill-Monger as the intruder after being shown a photo lineup by detectives, according to FPD.
Police obtained a warrant for Hill-Monger and located him Sunday at a residence on West Street.
Hill-Monger led police on a short foot pursuit in which an officer suffered an ankle injury, according to FPD.
Police charged Hill-Monger with first-degree fleeing or evading police in connection with the pursuit.
Hill-Monger had been released from prison this year after serving five years of a nine-year sentence for second-degree robbery.
He was charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses by the FPD in 2014 after U.S. Bank on South Main Street in Franklin was robbed, before going on to plead guilty to the amended count of second-degree robbery.
Hill-Monger is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $250,000 cash bond.
