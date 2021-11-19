A grand jury has indicted a Simpson County man on several charges following an investigation into a fatal drug overdose.
Je'fraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37, of Franklin, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, cocaine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives).
According to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, the charges resulted from a death investigation involving someone who was found unresponsive July 1 at Woodland Apartments, 638 Morgantown Road in Franklin.
Investigation indicated that the person had died from an overdose and that Warfield had provided the drugs that caused the overdose, the sheriff's office said.