A Simpson County man was arrested Thursday as part of a rape investigation.
According to Kentucky State Police, members of KSP Post 3 were contacted Monday by the Simpson County Sheriff's Office to investigate an incident in which a woman reported that she had been raped at her residence.
During the investigation, John D. Ellis, 65, of Franklin, was identified as a possible suspect.
After locating and interviewing him, Ellis was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and second-degree burglary, KSP said.
