FRANKLIN – A Simpson County man facing multiple drug trafficking allegations, including a case tied to a fatal overdose, is working on resolving the cases against him, his attorney said.
Je’fraye Ahmaad Warfield, 38, appeared by video in Simpson Circuit Court for pretrial conferences in seven pending criminal cases.
Warfield is charged in one case with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, less than four grams, cocaine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
A grand jury in Simpson County indicted Warfield in 2021 on those charges, which resulted from an investigation by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office into a suspected overdose death.
According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement found a person unresponsive on July 1, 2021, at Woodland Apartments on 638 Morgantown Road in Franklin.
The investigation determined that the person died from an overdose and that Warfield supplied the drugs that caused the overdose, the sheriff’s office claimed.
In court on Monday, Warfield’s attorney, Peter Gray-Whiteley, said he is working with the Simpson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to resolve the pending criminal cases.
Simpson Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond set another pretrial conference for March 20.
Warfield is being held in Warren County Regional Jail. He is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in Warren Circuit Court to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
In Simpson County, Warfield faces multiple allegations of drug trafficking over seven indictments dating back to 2019.
Altogether, Warfield has been charged with four counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of trafficking in marijuana and fentanyl, and he faces additional counts of drug possession and evidence tampering.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force has arrested Warfield in connection with multiple drug investigations.
