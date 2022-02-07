A Simpson County man charged with federal drug trafficking counts may enter a guilty plea later this month.
Adrian Nolan, 41, of Franklin, is under indictment in U.S. District Court on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of an unregistered firearm, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Nolan appeared Monday at U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, where U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers directed him to return to court Feb. 16 to decide whether to accept a plea offer from federal prosecutors or take the case to trial.
Four of the counts in the indictment stem from a Dec. 31, 2019, arrest in Bowling Green.
Nolan and his attorney, Dennie Hardin, had challenged the legality of the traffic stop, in which Kentucky State Police and the Department of Homeland Security acted on a tip that Nolan, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, would be arriving at a specific parking lot in Bowling Green the night of his arrest.
After a suppression hearing last year, Stivers determined police had reasonable suspicion to arrest Nolan.
Investigations into alleged drug activity in 2017 led to agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force executing a search warrant at Nolan’s residence that yielded a gram of crack cocaine, according to court records.
Nolan also challenged that evidence, arguing that information about a controlled drug buy using an informant was omitted from the application for a search warrant.
Federal prosecutors had argued that an evidentiary hearing was unnecessary and that the affidavit supporting the search warrant wasn’t misleading.
In December, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl recommended this second motion to suppress be denied, determining that the affidavit did not misrepresent the means by which law enforcement arrived at its belief that drugs would be located at Nolan’s residence.
Stivers denied the motion in December.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.