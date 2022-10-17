A Simpson County man was found guilty of multiple offenses stemming from a reported home invasion and sexual assault of an elderly woman.
John D. Ellis, 67, of Franklin, was convicted at a jury trial on Friday in Simpson Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and second-degree burglary.
According to the Simpson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the charges stemmed from a May 3, 2021, incident in which a home invasion and the rape of an 80-year-old woman took place early that morning at a Monterey Road residence.
The woman reported that the intruder restrained her with his hands and body during the incident and attempted to place her in handcuffs, according to an arrest citation.
A Kentucky State Police investigation identified Ellis, a person who was known to the 80-year-old, as a suspect.
Ellis was reported missing May 5, 2021, after he had not been heard from or seen for about 24 hours, but he returned home that night, court records show.
He was interviewed on that date by KSP detectives, who obtained a confession, Ellis' arrest citation said.
After finding him guilty, the jury recommended a 50-year sentence for Ellis, who will return to court Feb. 14 for final sentencing.
