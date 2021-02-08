A judge will determine the legality of a residential search and traffic stop in the case of a Simpson County man facing federal drug and weapons charges.
Adrian Nolan, 40, of Franklin, is seeking suppression of evidence gathered by police during the execution of a search warrant at his residence in 2017 and a traffic stop in Bowling Green in 2019 that resulted in his arrest.
Nolan is charged in U.S. District Court with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of an unregistered firearm, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Nolan’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, filed a motion to suppress evidence gathered in the case, arguing that the search warrant executed in the 2017 incident was issued for an incorrect address and that police lacked reasonable suspicion to arrest Nolan in 2019.
Four of the drug and weapons counts against Nolan stem from the 2019 arrest, while five others resulted from the search of the house in 2017.
A suppression hearing was held Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl.
Brad Harper, a Simpson County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned as an agent to the Department of Homeland Security, testified that he received a tip from an informant that Nolan, who was subject to an arrest warrant, would be arriving at the parking lot outside Kroger on Campbell Lane on Dec. 31, 2019.
Harper was given a description of the vehicle Nolan would be driving and testified Friday that he saw the vehicle arrive and watched Nolan get out and enter the vehicle driven by a woman with whom he has a child in common.
Harper requested a uniformed officer to come to the parking lot to perform surveillance, and Kentucky State Police Trooper Brent Davis arrived and eventually arrested Nolan after he left the parking lot and failed to signal when making a left turn at a stop sign.
“I explained to (Davis) that (Nolan) was a federal fugitive,” Harper said.
Questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin, Harper said he was “95% sure” that the man leaving the vehicle to get in the other vehicle was Nolan, testifying that he was familiar with Nolan through prior encounters and the man and the vehicle fit the description given to him earlier.
The detective testified, under cross-examination from Hardin, that he would have detained Nolan if he were in a marked vehicle, but he did not confirm Nolan’s identity until after the traffic stop.
Davis testified that he was in Richardsville when he was reached on his police radio to come to the Kroger parking lot, learning from Harper that he believed Nolan, a wanted fugitive, was there.
Davis said he positioned his cruiser in the parking lot about 400 to 500 feet from the vehicle carrying Nolan.
“My whole mindset was to get a good probable cause traffic stop,” Davis said when questioned by Hardin.
Davis testified that Nolan provided the identification of another person before admitting who he was, and that there is no in-car video or body camera footage of the traffic stop.
Harper said he assisted in the execution of the 2017 search warrant, which was for a residence at 309 W. Washington St., Franklin.
Harper testified that mail at the house and a mailbox near the entrance confirmed to him that police were at the right address.
Deputy Jason Payne of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office also said that an address plate near the entrance also read “309.”
Questioned by Hardin, Payne said he could not recall seeing a lease agreement indicating that Nolan lived at 3091/2 W. Washington St., a copy of which was taken into evidence.
Payne said he conducted surveillance at the residence and that law enforcement observed suspicious activity on multiple occasions at the residence, including the morning the search warrant was executed.
Brennenstuhl gave attorneys on each side 30 days to file briefs arguing their respective positions before he would issue a ruling.
