A federal grand jury indicted a Simpson County man and convicted sex offender accused of having images of child sexual exploitation on electronic devices.
Barret Lawrence, 37, of Franklin, is charged with receipt of child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing with the intent to view child pornography.
The charges concern allegations dating back to 2014 and continue through March of this year.
Lawrence came under investigation in August when a law enforcement agency notified the FBI that a computer with an IP address registered in Franklin attempted to access child pornography May 21, 2019.
An investigation enabled authorities to learn that the IP address belonged to Lawrence, according to a federal criminal complaint.
The FBI received a search warrant in March for Lawrence’s Simpson County residence, and agents seized several digital devices.
Law enforcement found images of child sexual exploitation on multiple devices seized through execution of the search warrant, with some filed accessed between Jan. 18, 2014, and Aug. 15, 2014, according to the indictment.
One of the images depicted a nude girl of about 3 to 6 years old with a piece of clothing covering her eyes and a caption in the lower left-hand corner of the image that begins, “Here is a defenseless little child, ready for torture,” according to a criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Ted Curtis.
The charges carry a maximum total penalty of 60 years in prison.
Lawrence is listed on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry as a lifetime registered sex offender based on a conviction in Warren County on a count of first-degree attempted rape.
He was convicted in a 2000 trial on the charge, which stemmed from allegations that Lawrence attempted to sexually assault a 3-year-old girl in 1999 in a bathroom at Alvaton Church of Christ.
Lawrence was sentenced to 20 years in prison in that case, the maximum penalty for first-degree attempted rape.
