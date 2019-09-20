FRANKLIN — A Simpson County man who was arrested last month after a deadly shooting has been indicted on a murder charge.
Samuel Allen, 43, will be arraigned Monday in Simpson Circuit Court.
He is accused of shooting Tifton C. Gamble, 42, of Franklin on Aug. 6.
At the time of his arrest by the Franklin Police Department, Allen was charged with first-degree manslaughter. But a Simpson County grand jury returned an indictment this month charging Allen with the more severe count of murder.
Simpson County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan said additional information emerged during the investigation to bring the murder charge against Allen.
"Based upon new information from the medical examiner in Louisville, we presented the case to the grand jury with the option to indict on a count of murder or the lesser count of first-degree manslaughter," Morgan said.
Franklin police responded to Allen's Brevard Street residence on the night of Aug. 6 after a hangup 911 call.
Police found Gamble lying on the ground outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds in his chest. He was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.
Police interviewed Allen near the crime scene, and he was taken to FPD headquarters after making incriminating statements, an arrest citation said.
“Allen stated ‘go ahead and arrest me’ after being advised (of his rights) as he became emotional,” FPD Detective Michael Jones wrote in the citation.
In the police interview, Allen discussed “negative incidents” between him and Gamble in the couple of weeks leading up to the shooting.
“Allen advised that (Gamble) had made numerous threats toward him and was seen attempting to kick in people’s doors,” Jones said in the arrest citation. “Allen advised that (Gamble) banged on his door and Allen advised that the deceased might possibly have been trying to harm his fiancee.”
Allen told police Gamble was shot with a 9 mm handgun in the front of his residence as his brother pulled into the driveway.
He alluded to being the gunman but told police he wanted to have an attorney present before admitting to pulling the trigger, according to his arrest citation.
“Allen advised that the handgun would not be located but assured me and Detective (Canaan) Scott that it was where no children would find it and harm themselves,” Jones said in the citation.
In Simpson District Court, Allen waived his preliminary hearing, sending his case to the grand jury.
Allen is being held in Simpson County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
