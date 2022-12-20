A Simpson County man has pleaded guilty to four counts in a federal drug indictment, avoiding a trial that was set to begin next month.
Adrian Nolan, 42, of Franklin, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The charges resulted from a Dec. 31, 2019, arrest in Bowling Green.
According to a copy of the plea agreement filed Thursday, Nolan was in possession of 381.565 grams – almost 13.5 ounces – of meth at the time of his arrest, along with about 89 grams of cocaine base and a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.
According to court records and prior courtroom testimony, law enforcement received a tip that Nolan, who had an active arrest warrant at the time, would be arriving at a parking lot outside Kroger on Campbell Lane on Dec. 31, 2019, to meet with the mother of their child.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer conducted surveillance of the parking lot that night and a Kentucky State Police trooper stopped Nolan for a traffic violation, resulting in the discovery of the drugs and firearm, court records show.
Four other criminal counts charging Nolan with drug and weapon offenses were dismissed as part of a plea agreement Nolan reached with prosecutors.
Federal prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence at the lowest end of applicable sentencing guidelines, which take into account a defendant’s prior criminal history and the nature of the current charges against a defendant.
Nolan’s case was set to go to trial in federal court Jan. 10, but with a guilty plea he will remain in custody and return to court April 11 for sentencing by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.