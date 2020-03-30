The first person to die from the coronavirus in southcentral Kentucky was an elderly female resident of Simpson County, according to Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes.
Barnes confirmed during a phone interview with the Daily News on Monday that the woman was being treated at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and she passed away early Monday morning.
“I know that she had been in the hospital for several days. … My understanding is (she died) early this morning sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.,” Barnes said.
Barnes announced the death on Facebook at about 9 a.m. Monday, calling on Kentuckians to pray for the woman's family.
The Barren River District Health Department did not immediately return requests for comment Monday morning.
The woman was one of the seven people to date in Simpson County with confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, according to Barnes.
“I’m not aware of any other cases at this time,” said Barnes. “I’m sure we’re going to get more reports not only here in Simpson County, but throughout our entire region over the next coming days.”
In addition to the seven cases in Simpson County, the Barren River District Health Department reported in its most recent news release Saturday that officials are investigating one case in Barren County, one case in Butler County, two cases in Logan County and 12 cases in Warren County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced two additional cases in Warren County on Saturday that were not included in the health department’s news release, bringing the county total to 14.
During his most recent news conference Sunday afternoon, Beshear announced no new deaths attributed to the virus, leaving the official state total at nine.
The last death reported by Beshear, a 66-year-old woman in Kenton County, came on Saturday.
The total number of cases statewide climbed to 439 on Sunday, according to Beshear, an increase of 45 additional cases since Saturday, none of which were in southcentral Kentucky.
“I want to encourage everyone … to take this all very seriously, and to practice those social distancing measures, and absolutely not congregate together in large groups. We have got to take the necessary steps to mitigate this virus, or we are going to end up with several cases here in this area,” Barnes said.
