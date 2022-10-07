In the weeks before the launch of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Kentucky, community mental health centers collectively wondered how they were going to handle the anticipated increase in calls.
The 988 line, a shorter and easier-to-remember version of the preexisting 800-273-8255 lifeline, was activated July 16 to facilitate quick access to mental health crisis assistance. The line is open for calls and texts and includes options for multiple languages.
It’s also available to people facing a broad range of mental health issues, not just those experiencing suicidal ideation, said Melanie Watts, LifeSkills director of community engagement.
“It could be that you are just really down and you need to talk to somebody, you need to talk yourself out of that hole,” she said. “Or it could mean that you have a lifetime of substance use and you’re maybe ready to get some help. ... It’s multi-faceted.”
Statewide, there has been a 27% increase in suicide call volume, 10% increase in lifeline texts and 46 fewer seconds in response waiting time according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Sept. 29 news conference.
Regionally, calls have more than doubled at the Pennyroyal Center, which serves an 18-county southcentral and southwestern Kentucky area with a staff of six full-time employees. The center also handles some rollover calls from Louisville and Lexington.
From June 15 to July 14, before the 988 line was established, the center received a total of 146 calls for any reason, about five calls per day.
In the two-and-a-half month period from July 15 to Sept. 29, the center received 936 calls, an average of 12.3 calls per day, according to Watts.
Most of the calls and texts are from people in the 13-24 age range, but this could be due to the greater likelihood of the younger generation to utilize a texting option, Watts said.
The volume increase is a lot to handle for a small staff, but Pennyroyal is “hitting the ball right out of the park,” Watts said.
“It’s hard to find people who actually want to sit and answer crisis calls,” she said. “It takes a special kind of person.”
New hires undergo an intensive six-month training period and period of supervised calls before they can ride solo, which further delays filling vacant positions.
“When they made the state mandate, it was kind of like this will be done, but there wasn’t enough funding for it,” she said. “There was a 988 committee and a whole thing statewide that just kept trying to figure out when it was going to go live, how are we going to do it, who can take the brunt of it.”
A significant portion of a two-year, $19.6 million grant designated through House Bill 1 to support increased capacity and infrastructure for the 988 line will go toward staffing efforts in FY23 and FY24, said Patti Clark, director for the division of mental health in Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Behavioral Health.
House Bill 645 also created a mobile crisis loan fund, which is currently in the process of being dispersed to CMHCs, Clark added.
In addition to workforce shortages, Watts said there have been a concerning number of misdirected and prank calls; 273 of the 936 calls made between mid-June and September were placed in the unknown category, meaning the caller hung up or was “just wondering where this went.”
Additionally, 73 callers had the wrong number – for example, some called to ask where they could apply to SNAP or Social Security.
“When you should call is if you are in crisis. That could be substance abuse, mental health, relationships, that’s fine,” she said. “When you should not call is when you need your prescriptions renewed or when you don’t know directions to somewhere. ... Or to just check if somebody’s going to answer the phone. You’re taking that line for somebody else who really could use it.”
According to a Lifeline report, 66% of calls made in Kentucky were answered in-state in 2020, while the remainder were re-routed to centers out-of-state, which typically take two to three times longer to connect and have less knowledge of local mental health resources.
Now, Kentucky’s answer rate is 81%, with eight of the state’s 13 call centers surpassing 90%, Clark said.
This increase is particularly impressive given the recent string of crises in Kentucky, including western Kentucky tornadoes, eastern Kentucky floods and the ongoing pandemic, Clark said.
“The fact that we’re answering more calls and more of those are being answered in state just highlights how much our state has stepped up to really answer the need that’s resulted from all of these incidents that have occurred together.”