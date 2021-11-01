The “Singing for Scholarships” event that benefits the Bobby Driver Memorial Scholarship Fund will return Nov. 20 at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre.
After its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will feature musical entertainment from local artists Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke, The Jerseys Boys and Hope Hensley, who is a freshman at Bowling Green High School.
Betty Driver, founder and treasurer of the Bobby Driver Memorial Scholarship Fund, said proceeds from ticket sales are a key factor in supplying scholarships.
“We just wanted to do something to help children in Barren County,” Betty Driver said. “Bobby was such an inspirational coach, and he made a difference in his students. Our mission is to inspire by his life and serve to provide a positive influence for many generations to come.”
The fund was established in 2006 in memory of Bobby Driver, who taught and served as a coach for 30 years in Allen County, Glasgow Independent and Barren County schools.
As of Friday, the scholarship fund has awarded a total of $61,200 to 36 students.
That number includes $2,000 awards given this year to one student at Barren County High School and one student at Glasgow High School.
“It’s become an annual family event,” Betty Driver said of the fundraiser. “A lot of people save the date when it’s announced. This is our main fundraising project. Our sponsors are the ones who make this event possible.”
This fall, ticket prices have been raised to $12 each from $10 to compensate for last year’s fundraiser being canceled.
“My goal before I get too old is to get to that $100,000 mark,” Betty Driver said. “There are four members on the board who were previously students of Bobby. He has left a lot of marks on a lot of people. This is my passion.”
She said the main attraction of the fundraiser is the five-piece band Kin-Foke, who will perform across genres such as R&B, soul, alternative rock, classic rock, country and blues.
The Plaza’s doors will open at 6 p.m. before “Singing for Scholarships” begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the Plaza Theatre and can be purchased by calling 270-361-2101 or by visiting the Plaza’s website at www.historicplaza.com.