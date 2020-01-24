An investigation in Simpson County led to the seizure of suspected heroin and methamphetamine and the arrests of six people.
According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, agents obtained a search warrant Wednesday for a residence at 519 W. Kentucky Ave.
Approximately 8 grams of suspected heroin and 42 grams of suspected meth were seized along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
A 4-year-old child was at the residence at the time agents executed the search warrant.
Those arrested include:
- David McGlothlin, 28, of Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two or more grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia
- Richard Barrow, 30, of Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two or more grams, meth)
- Justin Hazel, 32, of Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor
- Abbie McGlothlin, 25, of Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor
- Chancelor Conn, 26, of Bowling Green, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia
- Ashton Gross, 25, of Bowling Green, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.