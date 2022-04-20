A drug investigation in Simpson County led to the seizure of what authorities say was enough fentanyl to kill about 8,000 people and indictments returned last week against six people accused of several offenses.
The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force said agents had seen multiple overdoses in the last year that were tied to a purple substance found to be fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration says is about 80-100 times stronger than morphine.
Fentanyl can be added to heroin to increase the drug's potency, and in some instances fentanyl has been disguised as heroin, with law enforcement finding that users have overdosed on fentanyl that they bought under the impression that the substance was heroin.
Task force Detective Sam Scarborough said there were 15 overdoses last year in Simpson County.
"If you have no tolerance it takes a very minute amount (for an overdose)," Scarborough said. "It would be about the equivalent of 10 grains of sand."
During the investigation, which Scarborough said began in mid-January, agents contacted law enforcement in surrounding areas and determined that the purple fentanyl was likely coming from a supplier based in Tennessee, according to the task force.
Agents identified Shelby Simmons, 37, of Franklin, as a person allegedly dealing the purple fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine.
Simmons was arrested March 2 during a traffic stop in Franklin.
According to an arrest citation, Simmons was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Simpson County Sheriff's Office.
A drug-detecting dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a search led to the recovery from a purse of a small plastic box containing powdery residue that tested positive for fentanyl, according to an arrest citation.
Simmons was arrested at the time for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, but a grand jury meeting last week returned multiple indictments against her.
Simmons was one of six people identified by the task force as being in contact with one another and allegedly conspiring to travel into different parts of Tennessee to buy various quantities of fentanyl to bring into Kentucky to sell.
The task force was aided in its investigation by the Franklin Police Department, Simpson County Sheriff's Office and the DEA Nashville office.
"We have good working relationships with our surrounding organizations up here and in Tennessee, and this was a team effort," Scarborough said. "We were focused on our end on the stuff that was coming directly into Simpson County."
Scarborough said an estimated total of 15-20 grams of fentanyl was seized as a result of the investigation.
A total of six people, including Simmons, have been charged with engaging in organized crime.
The other people facing organized crime charges include Jonathan Vaughn, 32, Halbert Warden, 51, and Gary Denning, 67, all of Franklin, Pamela Sanabria, 63, of Westmoreland, Tenn., and Lloyd Fields, 36, of Russellville.
Simmons is also charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, importing fentanyl, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warden is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), improper turning, disregarding a traffic control device and careless driving.
Denning faces charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), importing fentanyl, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vaughn is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), no insurance, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and driving on a license suspended for DUI.
Sanabria is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear seat belts.
Denning, Simmons and Warden are due to appear Monday for arraignment in Simpson Circuit Court.