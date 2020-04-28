Two parents were arrested Monday in Glasgow after police investigated reports of child abuse at their home.
The Glasgow Police Department was notified Thursday about an investigation that was begun by social services following an incident on Wednesday in which Randy Whyde reportedly assaulted his wife, Ashley Whyde, in the presence of their children.
One of the children pulled a knife on Randy Whyde to protect their mother, according to arrest citations.
The social services worker told police that Randy Whyde, 32, of Glasgow had snorted hydrocodone in the presence of his children and had been abusing one of them.
According to court records, the social services worker reported that all the children who could effectively communicate with officials said that Randy Whyde abused his 6-year-old son for no reason.
The child said that Randy hits him in the head and arms on a regular basis and that he stayed hungry, even though the cabinets were full of food, according to arrest citations.
The six children, ranging from ages 1 to 12, were removed from the home.
On Thursday, police interviewed the children who could communicate, and they separately gave accounts of Randy hitting the 6-year-old with his hand, belt and hangers, and on one occasion hitting the child on his nose with a fork, causing a scar.
"Statements also revealed Randy abused drugs and used drugs in front of all the children," Glasgow Police Department Officer Wesley Hicks wrote in an arrest citation. "Children interviewed all stated that they did not feel safe at home and were scared of Randy."
Hicks added that the children said they witnessed a 1-year-old child lick hydrocodone residue off a surface where Randy Whyde had snorted the drugs.
Police interviewed Ashley Whyde, 30, who also reported child abuse, including an alleged incident in which Randy hit the 6-year-old, causing his head to hit the floor.
"Ashley stated that when Randy was not high, he was capable of doing anything," Hicks said in the arrest citation.
Hicks interviewed Randy Whyde, who said initially that he would never beat his children.
"Randy then stated that he may have whipped them rougher than what he should have," his arrest citation said.
Asked about reports of the 1-year-old licking drug residue, Randy Whyde said that only would have happened after the child watched him do it, according to records.
Ashley Whyde reported the abuse had been going on for 10 years, but she had never sought medical treatment for the children or looked for other help to keep them safe, and said she was scared of her husband.
"Ashley stated that she had left the children alone with Randy on a couple of occasions, knowing that Randy was abusing drugs and had violent tendencies toward the children," her arrest citation said.
Randy and Ashley Whyde were arrested on six counts of first-degree criminal abuse and placed in Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow under $10,000 cash bonds.
