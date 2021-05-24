Indictments were returned Wednesday against six people accused of taking part in a conspiracy to steal a safe of jewelry collected by late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch.
Nicholas E. Cruz-Palacios, Javier Nunez, Marshall D. Belew, Frank E. Leonard, Jeffery M. Weisman and Patricia M. Weisman have all been charged with engaging in organized crime.
Cruz-Palacios and Nunez, both 41, are each charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, while Belew, Leonard and both Weismans are charged with being complicit in those offenses.
The charges stem from a July 13 incident in which police say three people disguised as delivery drivers forced their way into a Smallhouse Road house, restrained a person inside with zip ties and used a dolly to steal a safe containing hundreds of pieces of jewelry said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the home invasion, speaking with the victim who reported that one of the intruders displayed a firearm during the incident.
The woman suffered leg and ankle injuries in the attack and was able to free herself and contact her boyfriend, who then called police.
In a preliminary hearing held in March in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Tim Buss testified that security camera footage from the area showed the robbery suspects traveling in a white cargo van and dressed in uniforms that made them appear to be delivery workers.
Police learned from analyzing home security camera footage that one of the robbers used the speaker phone function on a cellphone and appeared to be speaking with someone who was talking them through each step of the robbery.
“He appears to be directing the subject (in the house) to the location of the safe,” Buss said in a video recording from the preliminary hearing.
With assistance from the FBI, the BGPD analyzed cell tower activity in the area of the home around the time of the robbery in an effort to identify suspects.
That enabled police to investigate two phone numbers of interest and pointed investigators to a phone registered to Nunez, Buss said at the preliminary hearing.
While surveilling Nunez’s residence, police observed a van that appeared to be the same van used in the robbery, and when police executed a search warrant on the residence in December, they made contact with Nunez and Cruz-Palacios, who made statements implicating themselves in the robbery, according to court records.
During the investigation, police learned the Weismans had knowledge of the safe’s contents and the security features of the house, court records showed.
Buss testified in March that Jeffery Weisman, a jewelry salesman, sold a large amount of Burch’s collection to her over the years.
Burch died in 2020.
According to an arrest citation, the Weismans took part in planning the robbery and hiring the people who carried it out.
Contacted by police, the Weismans denied any knowledge of a phone number associated with Nunez.
Belew, an owner/operator of a Brentwood, Tenn., jewelry store, is also accused of involvement in the plot, with Buss testifying in March of frequent activity associated with the phone tied to Nunez at Belew’s residence and business.
Belew told police he wished to speak to an attorney before making any statements, Buss said in the March hearing.
Cruz-Palacios and Nunez, who are each in Warren County Regional Jail, are set to appear Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court. Arraignment for the other defendants is set for June 21.
