Indictments have been returned against six people employed at three Bowling Green massage parlors after an investigation into reports of prostitution.
The six people – Huadi Chen, 44; Wei Dong Ping, 41; Qun Yang, 58; Lu Caiyuan, 54; Lu Yuanying, 46; and Li Jionggang, 55 – have all been indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime and practicing massage therapy without a license.
Chen and Jionggang have also been charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), while Ping, Yang, Caiyuan and Yuanying have been charged with prostitution.
Chen is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department in July focused on criminal allegations of illegal activity at Blue Sky Massage on Dishman Lane, Lavender Massage on Russellville Road and Jasmine Spa on River Street.
City police began investigating Lavender Massage, owned by Jionggang, after receiving a referral from social services referencing suspicious behavior observed from him at a local bank.
Caiyuan and Yuanying are listed in court records as employees at Lavender Massage.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified at a July hearing that police received information that Jionggang often walked into the bank accompanied by different women, did not allow them to control their own money and acted belligerently toward them and bank staff.
Detectives surveilled the business on July 10 and observed only male customers entering and leaving the business.
After stopping a patron who had left the business and who told police he had gotten a massage there, detectives went into Lavender Massage and encountered Jionggang, Caiyuan and Yuanying.
Speaking to them with the help of an interpreter, police learned that Caiyuan and Yuanying had given massages and were not licensed, and they were cited July 10 and told to no longer give massages without proper licensing.
Three days later, Dillon drove by Lavender Massage and noticed the business appeared open and a truck parked outside the front entrance.
Detectives also received tips from city code enforcement officials about illegal activity at Lavender Massage and Blue Sky Massage, which is owned by Chen.
With assistance from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, city police found 17 advertisements on websites promoting commercial sex that listed Lavender Massage’s address and phone number and 39 ads mentioning Blue Sky Massage, according to prior testimony.
“Detectives have since located at least one individual who confirmed he received a sex act inside Lavender Massage that he paid for,” Dillon said in a July preliminary hearing.
Jionggang said he paid for the advertisements that appeared on the online sex forums but he did not know who placed them on the site, court records show.
At Blue Sky Massage, police executing a search warrant used an alternative light source to find evidence of bodily fluids on the beds, floors, light switches and walls, court records show.
“We believe that the male clientele that we saw coming and going in the business that day received massages as well as other stuff on very dirty, unsanitary sheets,” Dillon said at the July hearing.
Chen initially denied any illegal activity, but later mentioned to police that “she can’t help it if men uncontrollably masturbate,” Dillon said, adding that she does not help clients with any sex acts.
At the preliminary hearing, Dillon testified that Chen gives rides to an employee to a massage parlor on River Street.
Yang was cited July 12 for practicing massage therapy without a license at Jasmine Spa.
According to a police citation, Yang is on the lease for the business and admitted to performing massages on a regular basis at the location.
