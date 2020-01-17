A teenager charged in a deadly shooting faces a possible six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty earlier this week.
Ricardo Montelongo, 17, reached an agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court on Monday to second-degree manslaughter.
Montelongo was accused of causing the death of Abdul Jalal Hadi on Dec. 16, 2018, at a residence on Moonlite Avenue.
He had also been charged with tampering with physical evidence, but that count was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron opposes probation for Montelongo, and will not pursue weapons charges against him that surfaced as part of the investigation into Hadi's death.
Montelongo's attorney, Alan Simpson, has characterized Hadi's death as the result of an accidental shooting, saying in court on the day Montelongo pleaded guilty that his client had been smoking marijuana with two friends the night of the shooting, was playing with a revolver and pointed it at Hadi and shot it without realizing a round was in the chamber.
Police reports gave a similar account of events after the Bowling Green Police Department located Montelongo at his residence the day after the shooting.
“Montelongo advised that he was playing with the firearm and observed that there were two bullets in the gun,” BGPD Detective Tim Buss said in an arrest citation. “Montelongo stated that he pointed the firearm at the victim and pulled the trigger, but did not think that the bullets were lined up to fire. Montelongo advised that he then fled the residence and discarded the firearm while fleeing the scene.”
Hadi suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and Montelongo reportedly left the house some time after another person there called for help, according to police reports.
A man living in a house on nearby Aries Court reported seeing a young Hispanic male in his yard soon after the shooting was reported.
“(The resident) stated that he told the male that he was trespassing and asked what he was doing in his yard to which the male said ‘my bad’ and then fled toward the front of the residence and then ... an unknown direction,” a BGPD report said.
The man looked around his yard after the trespasser ran and found a silver revolver near a garden shed, leading him to call police.
City police later learned that the gun recovered from the yard on Aries Court had been previously reported stolen from a vehicle, court records show.
Though legally a juvenile, Montelongo was prosecuted in circuit court as what is known as a "youthful offender," subject to the same legal penalties as an adult.
He will be sentenced April 7, after his 18th birthday, by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.