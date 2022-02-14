Three men were indicted on federal drug charges after police seized 14 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine from a home and another two pounds from a car.
Antonio Billups, 33, of Palmetto, Ga., and Leon Allen, 33, and Timothy Barnett, 45, both of Bowling Green, have been charged by a federal grand jury with conspiring to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Billups and Allen are also charged with two counts of aiding and abetting one another in the possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, while Barnett was indicted on a single possession count.
Barnett was taken into custody Nov. 23 following a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
According to a criminal complaint, Officer Jeremy Duvall of Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West saw Barnett traveling north on I-65 and made a traffic stop after watching Barnett’s vehicle drifting from side to side and crossing over the fog line.
As Duvall approached the passenger side of the 1999 Honda CR-V driven by Barnett, he smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During the stop, Barnett said he had been texting and driving and admitted smoking marijuana about three hours earlier, the complaint said.
Multiple partially burnt marijuana cigars were found in the ashtray of the vehicle and seized.
“Officer Duvall also located a white plastic grocery sack in the floor between the driver’s sear and the passenger’s seat,” the criminal complaint said. “Officer Duvall discovered and seized approximately two pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine.”
Allen and Billups were arrested the next day, Nov. 24.
According to a federal criminal complaint, members of the DEA, Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that day at Allen’s Northridge Drive residence.
Allen and Billups were both detained by law enforcement, and Allen declined to make any statements to police.
During a search of the residence, investigators seized about 14 pounds of suspected crystal meth, a .40-caliber handgun, a rifle and two envelopes containing $25,000 in cash, the complaint said.
Each count carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison.
